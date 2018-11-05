Storms in Italy Kill at Least 30
Floods killed 12 people on the island of Sicily, including nine members of a single family, pushing Italy's week-long storm toll beyond 30, rescuers said Sunday, reports AFP.
After a river burst its banks, the bodies of the family including children aged one, three and 15 were discovered in the coastal town of Casteldaccia east of the capital Palermo.
Rescue services said the house where they were spending the weekend was submerged in water and mud. The other victims' ages ranged from 32 to 65.
Three family members managed to escape, one by climbing a tree where he stayed for more than two hours, the Agi news agency reported.
- » Two Earthquake Aftershocks Felt on Zakynthos Island
- » Maximum Temperatures Today in Bulgaria mostly between 14°C and 19°C
- » Some Low Clouds or Fog in Eastern Bulgaria and in the Plains, Sunny in the Rest of the Country
- » Cloudy and Foggy with Light Rain in some Areas of Bulgaria Today
- » Maximum Temperatures in Bulgaria Today between 20° and 25°C
- » For 1 Year, Air Pollution Has Led to the Premature Death of Over 14,000 Bulgarians