Michael Fassbender to Shoot a Karate Film in Bulgaria
Omega Underground has a small production update to share concerning David Sanberg‘s feature film debut Kung Fury 2 (unlikely will be the final title), which will act as more of a standalone film set in the same universe of the original crowdfunded short but not exactly a sequel, reports TransmediumNews.
The creator and star of the original Kung Fury, David Sandberg, is also set to appear in the movie as the titular hero. David Hasselhoff, who had a role in the short, is also expected to return.
Find out about the other superstars involved in the project and take a look at the original short film
