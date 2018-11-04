88 Advices by Bulgarian Football Legend Stoichkov in his New Book

A week after releasing his biography on the market, Hristo Stoichkov shared what motivated him to create the book, and what readers could find in it.

"There are no people who do not make mistakes, of couse I am one of them, I am constantly wrong, there will be critics and that is normal, we have managed to do something that started a long time ago, we started more than 2 years ago to talk, to recall things, there is no false things in the book, everything is as it happened, "said the legendary footballer to NOVA.

"I say what is in my heart. Sometimes I'm wrong but I found a way if I did wrong to apologize and continue forward. The book is all that I have experienced in my past. I want the things inside to stay in the mind of young people, so that they can see where I came from and what I have achieved. "

"I want this book to be remembered, it is very interesting, there are things that people will read for the first time because the mask is gone, I am myself," added Stoichkov.

The edition, with illustrations by Hristo Trenev, is edited by sports journalists Vladimir Pamukov and Todor Shabanski. The author devotes his book to one of the greatest in the history of football - the late Johan Cruyff, under whose leadership the star nicknamed The Dagger achieved his greatest club success.