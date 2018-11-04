Exhibition For the Art of Eastern Europe After the Fall of the Iron Curtain

The art of Eastern and Southeastern Europe after the fall of the Iron Curtain will be seen within the framework of the European Capital of Culture initiative in Plovdiv.

The German Contemporary Art Exhibition will be opened on April 4, 2019, and one of its exposition sites will be the former tobacco warehouses.

Half a year before the opening of the large-scale art event in Plovdiv, training seminars were held by leading German curators and art experts.

