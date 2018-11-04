Hewlett Packard Enterprise Sold its Assets and Contracts in Bulgaria

Business | November 4, 2018, Sunday // 14:23| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Sold its Assets and Contracts in Bulgaria

Bulgaria's competition regulator said that it has granted approval to Selectium Bulgaria to acquire assets and operations from Hewlett-Packard Bulgaria (HP Bulgaria), reports SeeNews

The two companies operate on different segments of the market and the acquisition is not expected to affect competition, the Commission for Protection of Competition said in its decision published on Wednesday.

According to the decision, Selectium Bulgaria will take over HP Bulgaria's current hardware support contracts, and will acquire control over part of the company's noncurrent assets, including hardware, machinery, office equipment, motor vehicles, etc.

In August, the Midis Group said that is has signed a strategic agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) to manage and operate HPE´s local market presence within Bulgaria, Croatia, Serbia, Kenya, Nigeria and Morocco, through its local Selectium affiliates. The deal was anticipated to take effect on November 1.

Midis Group, which includes over 150 IT companies worldwide, generated revenue in excess of $4 billion (3.5 billion euro) in 2017.

- See more at: https://seenews.com/news/selectium-bulgaria-gets-anti-trust-nod-to-acquire-assets-of-hp-bulgaria-632032#sthash.Fc2tJFyZ.dpuf

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria