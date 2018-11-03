Azerbaijan Foreign Minister: Bulgaria-Azerbaijan Relations in Energy are Important Basis for Further Cooperation

The Bulgarian-Azerbaijani relations in the energy field are an important basis for the further development of bilateral cooperation, said Azerbaijani Minister of Foreign Affairs Elmar Mammadyarov said in an interview for Focus News Agency. He said long-standing relations between Bulgaria and Azerbaijan yield concrete results, such as the agreement for Azerbaijani gas exports to Bulgaria. “We hope the Bulgaria-Greece gas interconnection project will soon be implemented, enabling transportation of Azerbaijani gas to Bulgaria from 2020. This will open new and additional opportunities for cooperation in the field of energy and other areas,” the Azerbaijani minister said.

Mammadyarov pointed out that direct flights Baku-Sofia as of January this year will strengthen the contacts between the two countries, especially in tourism.

He stressed there is mutual interest and broad opportunities to expand cooperation in energy, transport, agriculture, tourism, ICT and the environment.