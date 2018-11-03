Bulgarian Border Police Officers Detained Three Iranians with False Israeli Papers

Border police officers at Kapitan Andreevo checkpoint caught three Iranians who tried to enter Bulgaria with false Israeli passports on October 31, Border Police spokesperson Lora Lyubenova said, reports Focus News Agency. 

The three men arrived in a bus and were detained in the police department in Svilengrad. In the course of the investigation, they were identified as Iranians aged 21, 28 and 32. Swift proceedings have been initiated. The illegal immigrants were sent to Lyubimets for temporary accommodation.

