Bulgaria, Greece Prime Ministers Sign Declaration on Thessaloniki-Ruse Railway Link

Prime Ministers Boyko Borissov and Alexis Tsipras signed a joint declaration in Evksinograd for the development of the Thessaloniki-Kavala-Alexandroupoli-Burgas-Varna-Ruse railway connection, the Bulgarian government said, reports Focus News Agency.

The document envisages the creation of a joint project company. By mid-December, the countries will prepare an intergovernmental framework agreement on the project, which will connect Bulgarian and Greek ports.

In September 2017, the transport ministers of Bulgaria and Greece signed a memorandum of understanding.

The governments may consider expanding the scope of the memorandum by increasing the project’s intermodality, including the further development of the Alexandroupoli-Burgas road link.