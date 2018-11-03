Some Low Clouds or Fog in Eastern Bulgaria and in the Plains, Sunny in the Rest of the Country
Today in East Bulgaria and the plains there will be low clouds or fog, temporary visibility improvements will be in the afternoon. Above the rest of the country it will be mostly sunny. It will blow mild eastern wind . Maximum temperatures will be between 17 ° and 22 °. Such is the forecast for the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences , reported for FOCUS News Agency, Martin Slavchev. Atmospheric pressure is high and will stay higher than the average for November. Above the mountains the clouds will be variable, in some areas may be low rainfall. In the morning, it will be foggy in places in the lower parts, and in the daytime over the masses of Western Bulgaria will be mostly sunny. It will blow a mild to moderate east wind. Maximum temperature at a height of 1200 meters - about 19 °, at 2000 meters - about 13 °.
Above the Black Sea, the clouds will be significant, mostly low-layered. In some places it may rain. It will blow a mild to moderate east wind. Maximum air temperatures 16-18 °, close to sea water temperature. The waves of the sea will be 3 bales.
