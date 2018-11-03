Bulgarian PM Borisov: With Serbia the EU will be Stronger

With Serbia’s accession, the EU will become stronger, Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said at a press conference after the four-party meeting in Varna between Bulgaria, Greece, Romania and Serbia, Focus News Agency reports. “We four and our meetings have always had one purpose, raise the level of connectivity – energy, infrastructure, digital – within the EU, and our policy has never been targeted against third parties. On the contrary,” Borissov said. He said the presence of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu today allows for investments and other issues of interest to be discussed at bilateral meetings.

Energy connectivity is of utmost importance for the Balkan countries, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic stressed. He said that given the latest projects for gas supply to Europe, he and Borissov asked Benjamin Netanyahu to support the so-called Balkan path.

Israel is studying the pipeline project, still in a preliminary phase, the Israeli prime minister said. He stressed on cooperation in technology, energy and security.