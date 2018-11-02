Dangerous Bacteria in the Drinking Water of the City of Strelcha and Three Other Villages

Dangerous Bacteria in the Drinking Water of the City of Strelcha and Three Other Villages

Dangerous bacteria were found in the drinking water of the city of Strelcha and villages Dyulevo, Svoboda and Smilets in Pazardzhik, announced BNR.

Cormorants and Escherichia coli have been identified, according to the Regional Health Inspectorate (RZI), the reason for their occurrence is the fall of the rains.

Immediate measures for disinfection and flushing of water supply networks have been taken, but it is not desirable to use drinking water in the affected areas until hygienic measures are taken and control samples are taken.

There is currently no information on affected by contaminated water.

