Young French Woman Hanged herself in the Center of Lovech

Society » INCIDENTS | November 2, 2018, Friday // 15:46| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Young French Woman Hanged herself in the Center of Lovech

A 23-year-old woman was found this morning hanged on Bulgaria Blvd near the building of the Regional Government - Lovech.

This was announced by the Press Office of the ODMWR - Lovech. No data about violence has been found yet. Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated. Inspections were carried out, case work continues.

According to unconfirmed information, the young woman is French and has visited a friend she has met through one of the social networks.

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria