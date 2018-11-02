Young French Woman Hanged herself in the Center of Lovech

A 23-year-old woman was found this morning hanged on Bulgaria Blvd near the building of the Regional Government - Lovech.

This was announced by the Press Office of the ODMWR - Lovech. No data about violence has been found yet. Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated. Inspections were carried out, case work continues.

According to unconfirmed information, the young woman is French and has visited a friend she has met through one of the social networks.