Bulgaria, Serbia, Greece and Romania with an Idea for a Joint Hosting of the Football World Cup

Bulgaria will participate in a joint bid, together with Romania, Greece and Serbia, to host the World Cup in 2030. This was announced by Prime Minister Boyko Borisov at the press conference after the four-party meeting in Evksinograd.

He justified his idea with a joint hiosting with Italy at the World Volleyball Championship this year. So far, intentions for joint candidatures for the 2030 World Cup have been announced by Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay, the UK and Ireland, as well as Morocco, Spain and Portugal. It is yet to begin the process of defining the host of this forum.

Mondial 2022 will be in Qatar, and four years later, the first with 48 teams will be held in the United States, Canada and Mexico.