Prime Minister Netanyahu’s Remarks at a Press Conference with Bulgarian Prime Minister Borisov

''Both Israel and Bulgaria are considering as very key places. With common efforts, tolerance, and friendship we have to solve our problems'', said the Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov, during his meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

''The tomorrow's forum is related to the desire for the European Union and the Balkans, as part of it, to be increasingly prosperous. I hope in the near future to develop our military factories for the production of drones'', the Bulgarian Prime Minister also added.



In response, the Israeli Prime Minister said that Israel can cooperate in a magnificent way with the countries of the Western Balkan. ''It’s your vision, our common vision, because Israel is an innovation nation and it can help the people of Bulgaria and the other countries here by cooperating in ways that will help us and will help you in every field—in water, digital health, cybersecurity, IT. Everything, every field. That can help create jobs, make life better, richer, safer, for our peoples. And I believe that this is a wonderful opportunity to take our relations to even greater heights'', Netanyahu added.

''We are great friends because our close personal friendship mirrors the close friendship between the people of Israel and the people of Bulgaria'' he also said.