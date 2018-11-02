Bulgarian PM: Bulgaria, Greece, Romania and Serbia have Always Had One Purpose-Raise the Level of Connectivity Within the EU

Prime Minister Boyko Borisov host a four-party summit between Bulgaria, Greece, Romania and Serbia in the Evksinograd residence in Varna today, reported BGNES.

Prime Ministers Boyko Borisov, Alexis Tsipras and Viorica Dancila and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic discussed joint infrastructure projects in the context of Balkan connectivity. During the meeting were also discussed the deepening regional stability as well as topical European issues. Later the leaders will have a working lunch attended by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“We four and our meetings have always had one purpose, raise the level of connectivity – energy, infrastructure, digital – within the EU, and our policy has never been targeted against third parties. On the contrary,” Borissov said.

He added that the presence of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu today allows for investments and other issues of interest to be discussed at bilateral meetings.



''Energy connectivity is of utmost importance for the Balkan countries'', Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic stressed.

He said that given the latest projects for gas supply to Europe, he and Borissov asked Benjamin Netanyahu to support the so-called Balkan path.



Israel is studying the pipeline project, still in a preliminary phase, the Israeli prime minister said. He stressed on cooperation in technology, energy and security.