Lack of Quorum Failed Today's Parliamentary Session

Lack of quorum failed today's parliamentary session, reported BGNES.
 
After three unsuccessful attempts to register and lack of quorum, today's Bulgarian parliament will not meet. The reason - MPs from the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) and the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (MRF) were not registered, and some of the MPs from the ruling majority were not even there.
 
 National Assembly President Tsveta Karayancheva announced that the next parliamentary session will take place on Tuesday and it will be extraordinary. From the parliamentary group of ''BSP for Bulgaria'' a firm position was declared that they will not register at the beginning of a plenary session until the Deputy Prime Minister Valeri Simeonov signs his resignation. 
