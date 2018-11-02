Special containers for textile waste will be available in all areas of Sofia. They will be closed in a way that prevents the removal of old clothes.

The main purpose of them is to reduce the burning of textile waste and improving air quality in the capital.

Currently, 12 waste streams are collected in Sofia, including paper, plastic, glass, metal, green and bio wastes, etc.

You can find containers for textiles by region:

Oborishte Area - Parking on N5 ''Paris'' Street - 2 pcs.

Serdika Area: Bul. "Gen. Stoletov " corner with ''Kn. Maria Louisa'' to the entrance-exit of the metro station - 2 pcs.

"Hristo Stanishev" Street, corner with "Zhelezoputna" Street - next to Bila Shop - 2 pcs.

Nadezhda Area: Street ''Ekzarh Stefan'' to the Consortium AES-X-Group - 2 pcs.

Ilinden District: "Bilianini Springs" Street - next to the parking lot of Ilinden District Administration - 2 pcs.

Poduyane District: "Todorini kukli" Street next to T Market - 2 pcs. "Rezbarska" Street against Lidl - 2 pcs.

Izgrev District: "Samokov" Street, the corner with "Taras Shevchenko" Str. - 2, "Vasil Kalchev" Str. - "Vitoshko lale" square - 2 pcs.

''Nezabravka'' Street - building 51-52 - 2 pcs.

Area of Slatina - "Manastirska" Street № 33, / "Geo Milev" near the entrance of the church - 2 pcs.

''Yavorov'' Area to bl. 31 / near the entrance of the chapel / - 2 pcs.

Reduta district 13-15, ''Jundola'' Street - 2 pcs.

Ovcha kupel area: ''Ljubljana'' Street next to Fantastico Shop - 2 pcs., Next to Lidl Store - 2 pcs.,

Gorna banya District- ''Ural'' Street - center - 2 pcs.

Vitosha area: Kv. "Simeonovo" - "Simeonovsko shose" Str. 98,67 - 2 pieces,

Krasno selo district: Zhk "Slavia", 55, ''Haydushka Polyana'' str. - Billa - 2, Zhk. "Lagera" Str., "Baba Iliitsa" Street, behind the "Gubkite" Park - 2pcs., "Baxton" railway station, "Lagoda" Str. - 2 pcs.,

Lyulin District: Blvd. "Zahari Stoyanov" - the parking lot of "Lyulin" Municipality - 2pcs., Blvd. "Tsaritsa Yoana" the crossroad with "Dzhavaharal Neru'' Blvd. - 2 pcs.

Vrabnitsa area: 1 and 2 "Vrabnitsa" in the parking lot of Kaufland behind the municipality - 2pcs., Kv. "Obelya" - "Diko Iliev" Str. Next to "Billa" - 2pcs., Voluyak village in the square in front of the Town Hall - 2 pcs.



Novi Iskar Area - Kumaritsa District - hospital- 2 pcs., Square ''May 1'', ''Zornitsa'' Str. - 1, Chepintsi village, "Khan Asparuh" str., № 8 - 1, Dobroslavtsi, square Megdan - 1pc., Svetovrachane, Sofia "№ 36 - 1pc., village of Mirovyane - square" V. Levski "- 1 pc.

Iskar Area: ''5017'' Street to the Fairy Market - 1, "Druzhba" 1 Park "Europe" to this point - 2, "Druzhba" 2 opposite building 202 - 2pcs., Druzhba 2 against building 322 - 1, Druzhba 2 - "Billa and building 407 - 2pcs., Druzhba 2 against building 518 - 2pcs., Druzhba 2 - Tsarigradski complex - 2pcs., Busmantsi village - center - 2 pcs.

Pancharevo area - Pancharevo - parking lot in front of the municipality - 1pc, Bistritsa - square - 1, German village - square - 1pc, Lozen - square - 1pc., Kazichene - square - 1pc., Krivina village - square - 1pc, village of Zheleznitsa - square - 1 pc.

Area "Kremikovtsi" - Kv. "Vrazhdebna" Str., 8th floor - town hall - 1pc., Chelopechene, 70 "Angel Madzharov" Str. - 1pc., Seslavtsi District,''Stara Planina'' Str.

Bankya Area: City Hall Parking - 1 pc.