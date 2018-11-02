Electricity in Burgas is Now Restored
Източник: pixabay
The Electricity System Operator said its teams have restored power supply in three Burgas neighbourhoods affected by a short circuit at the 110 kV Slaveykov substation.
The short circuit this morning cut off the supply to Izgrev, Slaveykov and Lazur neighbourhoods. The supply was restored at 10.45, two hours after the accident.
