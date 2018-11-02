Half of Burgas was Left Without Electricity This Morning
Half of Burgas was left without power this morning. Electricity has stopped at about 8:30, BTA said.
From Southwest Electricity reported that there is a breakdown, and teams are working to fix the problem.
Without electricity, they are part of the residential complexes ''Lazur'', ''Slaveykov'', ''Bratya Miladinovi'', ''Zornitsa'', ''Izgrev'' and ''Sarafovo''.
Some of the city's traffic lights also do not work.
