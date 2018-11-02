Sofia-Pernik Road is Closed Today Due to Repair
Източник: pixabay
From 9 am. to 22 pm. today will stop traffic on the road Sofia - Pernik section between the station ''Vladaia'' to the junction of ''Gorno Dragichevo'' due to a repair of the asphalt reported bTV.
As an alternative bypass route between Sofia and Pernik, the third-class road ''Suhodol'' - ''Malo Buchino'' - ''Golyamo Buchino'' - Pernik can be used.
