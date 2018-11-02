PM Borisov to Host Four-party Summit between Bulgaria, Greece, Romania and Serbia

Prime Minister Boyko Borisov will host a four-party summit between Bulgaria, Greece, Romania and Serbia in the Evksinograd residence in Varna, reports Focus News Agency

Prime Ministers Boyko Borisov, Alexis Tsipras and Viorica Dancila and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic will discuss joint infrastructure projects in the context of Balkan connectivity. The meeting will also focus on deepening regional stability as well as topical European issues. Later the leaders will have a working lunch attended by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.