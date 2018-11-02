PM Borisov to Host Four-party Summit between Bulgaria, Greece, Romania and Serbia
Diplomacy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Prime Minister Boyko Borisov will host a four-party summit between Bulgaria, Greece, Romania and Serbia in the Evksinograd residence in Varna, reports Focus News Agency
Prime Ministers Boyko Borisov, Alexis Tsipras and Viorica Dancila and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic will discuss joint infrastructure projects in the context of Balkan connectivity. The meeting will also focus on deepening regional stability as well as topical European issues. Later the leaders will have a working lunch attended by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
- » Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Arrived on a Visit to Bulgaria
- » Bulgaria is not a Wanted Partner in the EU and Only Cooperates with Romania, a Study Showes
- » Consulate of Bulgaria to the Republic of Ghana will Resume Work on November 1
- » US Withdrawing Request For Zhelyaz Andreev Extradition
- » Azerbaijani FM on Official Visit to Bulgaria
- » Bulgarian PM Borisov will Participate in the Opening of the Third EU-Arab World Summit
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)