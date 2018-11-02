Switzerland to Lift Limits on Romanian and Bulgarian Workers Next Year

President Alain Berset has said Switzerland will lift restrictions next year on Romanians and Bulgarians who want to work in the country. Berset said on Thursday in Bucharest that the current limits imposed on Romanian and Bulgarian workers will end next May, RT reports.

Switzerland is not a member of the EU, but allows its citizens to work in the country. The Swiss authorities had activated a safeguarding clause to limit the number of workers from Bulgaria and Romania, two of the poorest EU states, over concerns they were taking jobs in areas with higher-than-average unemployment. Romanian President Klaus Iohannis also said that Switzerland has allocated 180 million Swiss francs ($179.5 million) to Romania through the EU cohesion funds. The money will be invested in border security, the judicial system, infrastructure and the environment.

