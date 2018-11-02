South Korea and Bulgaria Hold Talks on Closer Economic Cooperation

Senior trade officials from South Korea and Bulgaria held talks on how to promote closer cooperation on economic and energy matters, officials said Frida, reports Yonhap News Agency

It was the first time in seven years that the two nations had held such talks, South Korea's Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said.

The talks were led by Kang Myung-soo, standing commissioner at the Korea Trade Commission, and Lachezar Borisov, Bulgaria's deputy minister of economy, the ministry said.

South Korea has previously asked Bulgaria to ease regulations on employment visas for Korean firms doing business in the Eastern European country.

Seoul has also asked Sofia to relax its rules for South Korean firms exporting electric transformers to Bulgaria.

