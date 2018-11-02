Cloudy and Foggy with Light Rain in some Areas of Bulgaria Today
Society » ENVIRONMENT | November 2, 2018, Friday // 09:52| Views: | Comments: 0
Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Cloudy skies over the country today, fog in the plains and valleys. Light rain is expected in some places. Visibility will improve for some time in the afternoon. There will be light to moderate wind from east-northeast. Maximum temperatures in the range of 19°C to 24°C, in Sofia about 22°C, Boryana Markova, National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, told Focus News Agency.
- » Maximum Temperatures in Bulgaria Today between 20° and 25°C
- » For 1 Year, Air Pollution Has Led to the Premature Death of Over 14,000 Bulgarians
- » November will Begin with Sunny Days and Higher than Usual Temperatures
- » 250 Large Companies are Involved in the Fight Against Plastic Pollution
- » 60% of World's Wildlife has been Wiped out Since 1970
- » 5.3 Magnitude Quake Hits Western Greece
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)