Bulgaria: Cloudy and Foggy with Light Rain in some Areas of Bulgaria Today

Cloudy skies over the country today, fog in the plains and valleys. Light rain is expected in some places. Visibility will improve for some time in the afternoon. There will be light to moderate wind from east-northeast. Maximum temperatures in the range of 19°C to 24°C, in Sofia about 22°C, Boryana Markova, National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, told Focus News Agency.

