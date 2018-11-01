Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Arrived on a Visit to Bulgaria

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrived in Bulgaria at the invitation of the Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov. A one-to-one meeting started between the two at 18.00on 1st of November in Euxinograd residence, in Bulgaria’s Black Sea coastal city of Varna, reports BNT.

This is Netanyahu's second visit to Bulgaria after his official visit in 2011. The main topics of the talks with Borissov will focus on the development of bilateral relations, mainly in the area of security, economy and tourism. The two leaders will also discuss topics from the European and global agenda.

Plenary talks are scheduled to take place after the meeting followed by a press conference for the media. Tomorrow Netanyahu and Borissov will have a working lunch with the Prime Ministers of Greece and Romania, as well as the President of Serbia.