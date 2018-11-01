BFSA Tightens Control over Poultry Farms in Bulgaria
The Bulgarian Food Safety Agency (BFSA) said it has implemented a programme for enhanced observation of poultry farms in connection with the latest cases of bird flu. The measures include biosecurity in farms, more frequent laboratory control and prevention across the country. Birds could be transported only after laboratory tests, reports Focus News Agency.
Earlier this week BFSA registered avian influenza, type H5, in a duck farm in Varbitsa, Dimitrovgrad municipality, and in a laying hen farm in Bogdanitsa, Sadovo. Measures have been taken to limit and prevent any spread of the virus to other poultry farms.
