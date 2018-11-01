28 illegal Migrants Found in Two Police Operations in Sofia
A total of 28 illegal migrants were found in two police operations in the capital city, the Ministry of Interior said, reports Focus News Agency.
15 of them were found in an uninhabited house, with no identity papers, having entered the country illegally. 14 identified themselves as Afghans and the other one – as a Pakistani. In another Sofia neighbourhood, the police caught 13 other foreign citizens – Afghans, Pakistanis and Iraqis. The owner of the property where they were found was also detained and questioned. The foreigners have been accommodated in closed-type centres.
