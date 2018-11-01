Airbnb is playing an increasingly dominant role in the Greek housing market. The owners of more than 126,000 apartments and houses in our southern neighbor rent them through the platform. Nearly 6 out of 10 properties that are available in Airbnb, they are in the region of Attica, Crete and southern regions of the Aegean Sea, according to a study of the Greek Center for Planning and Economic Research.

In the first half of the current year, 93% of the properties in Attica on the platform were located in Athens. This shows that tourists prefer to rest in the Greek capital.

Seven years ago, almost no one in Greece had heard about it, and today is one of the main players on the tourist market in our southern neighbor.

The survey shows that Greek owners choose more than one online platform to offer their homes. These include: TripAdvisor, Trivago, Booking.com, HomeAway and more.