Bulgaria: Kaufland Bulgaria Continues Betting on Domestic Production

In Bulgaria, retailer Kaufland continues betting on domestic production. In 2018, it reports a 10% growth in the number of Bulgarian producers it is partnered with, compared to 2017. The company said to be also committed to supplying this production nationally and to helping improve the production processes.

"The company helped me qualify for Global GAP, which is why I've been able to significantly reduce my use of fertilizers and plant protection chemicals and optimize my production costs. This has had a direct impact on the quality of my production, which has improved," said Ivaylo Maldzhanski, a Bulgarian producer of the village of Zlatitrap, which has been partnered with Kaufland Bulgaria for more than 10 years.

The retail chain announced that in January-September 2018, its customers consumed more than 65,000 tons of fruit and vegetables. Kaufland has partnered with over 120 different suppliers, 80 of which are Bulgarian producers. The company offers over 280 items, including traditional, organic and exotic fruit and vegetables, as well as fresh herb plants.

 

Source: economic.bg

