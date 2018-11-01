Grigor Dimitrov Lost Against Marin Cilic

Sports | November 1, 2018, Thursday
Grigor Dimitrov lost his match in the third round of the tournament in Paris against Marin Cilic and thus played his last game for the season. By the end of the year, the Bulgarian tennis player had no participation in another tournament.

Grigor failed to win against Cilic and lost in the French capital with 6: 7 (5), 6: 4.

