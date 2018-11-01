Bulgaria is not a Wanted Partner in the EU and Only Cooperates with Romania, a Study Showes

Romania and only Romania



Concerning bilateral relations, Bulgaria has such practices only with Romania.



6% of Romanian professionals have noted that their government would contact Sofia for European issues; the same is true of 2% of Austrians, 1% of Hungarians and 1% of Swedes. Bulgaria places Germany and France as the most important partners, followed by Austria, Romania, and Greece.



On the question of which countries have long-term common interests, Bulgaria lists 12% of respondents in Romania, 6% of those in Croatia and 4% of Greece and Hungary. The Bulgarian position places Romania first, followed by Germany and Hungary.



The question of which government responds and with which it is easy to work is mentioned by 8% of respondents in Romania and 4% of respondents in Greece. 21% of Bulgarian representatives point to Germany, 13% - Romania, and 9% - Austria.



Seven months before the European elections, the 28 countries failed to build stable and strong coalitions to pursue common goals, a general analysis shows. On the contrary, the alliance is divided into bilateral partnerships, and although tandem Germany - France remains in the core, its influence has declined significantly. Benelux and the Scandinavian countries do not have a balanced relationship with each other, The Weimar triangle between France, Germany, and Poland exists only in words - relations between Warsaw and Paris are almost lacking.





The study identifies several influential groups:





- The six founders - Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, and Belgium.





- The Big Six - Germany, Great Britain, Poland, Spain, France, and Italy. They cover over 70% of the population, GDP and military spending.





- The influential seven - Austria, Denmark, Sweden, Finland, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, and Belgium. Their total GDP is higher than that of France and per capita income is much higher than the average for the previous group and for the EU.





- South seven - France, Italy, Spain, Malta, Portugal, Cyprus, and Greece. In addition to their geographical location, they have brought them closer to being particularly affected by the debt crisis and the increasing migration.





- The Visegrad Group, in which Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary act together more often than others, and their cooperation is based on common values, history, and views on the economy and security.





Bulgaria, Romania, Croatia, and Slovenia are countries that do not enter any of these informal alliances.





Not surprisingly, Germany and France are the countries with the greatest coalition potential; followed by Italy, the Netherlands, and Spain.

