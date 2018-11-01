Online Platform Will Help Unemployed Over 55 Years of Age to Connect with Potential Employers





The Evergreen Talents Platform aims to link unemployed people over 55 with potential employers.

According to data from the Employment Agency, 18% of job seekers fall into this age group.





The platform was launched in August this year, with more than 120 CVs submitted since then, and two of the applicants have already begun work.

The initiative is implemented in partnership with the Ministry of Labor and Social Policy and the Employment Agency.





The number of registered unemployed over the age of 50 is currently just over 72,000 people.

Compared to last year, they have fallen by just over 1%.

Most people who are registered in a pre-retirement stage or over 55 years old, a lot of people are with secondary education, as well as those with primary and lower education.

The share of long-term unemployed who are over 50 years old is about 40%, said Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Policy Zornitsa Rusinova.





Evergreen Talents divides the demand into three categories. The one with highly qualified candidates having attracted most applicants so far.

The second most used is for experts, and the most unpopular is currently the category for general work.

However, this trend is probably due to the lack of computer skills for unskilled staff in this age group.

That is why the founders of the platform plan to organize lessons for computer literacy for the applicants.