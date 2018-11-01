Consulate of Bulgaria to the Republic of Ghana will Resume Work on November 1
Consulate of Bulgaria to the Republic of Ghana has renewed its diplomatic ties after their temporal close down due to budgetary reasons and would be opened on November 1, 2018.
In 2017, Honorary Consul Nicolaas C.M. van Staalduinen, former Honorary Consulate for Ghana to the Netherlands was appointed by Parliament in Bulgaria and recently received his Ex Equatur (confirmation) from the President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo.
The consulate is located on 8 Kakramadu Road East Cantonments, Accra opposite the former Embassy of Bulgaria.
