Bulgarian Best Tennis Player Grigor Dimitrov To Play Against Marin Cilic This Afternoon

Grigor Dimitrov is coming off a straight sets win over Roberto Bautista-Agut that took 23 games to decide. In the victory, Bulgarian best tennis player won 78 percent of his first serve points and 49 percent of his second serve points.

Dimitrov won 64 percent of his total service points and converted on three of his six break points. He could clean up the six double faults and do a cleaner job with his return, but he’ll take the feel-good victory considering he entered this tournament losing five of his last eight matches.

Grigor has struggled quite a bit this year. Now looks to win two matches in a single tournament for the first time since Toronto. Dimitrov has won two of his last three matches on indoor hard court.

These two have played four times and Cilic has won three of the matches. The most recent meeting was in 2016 in Cincinnati, a match Cilic won in three sets. Dimitrov’s only win over Cilic came in the 2015 Paris Masters. Three of the four matches have been decided in straight sets.

Both of these players are top tier when playing well, but they’ve been very inconsistent over the last few months. The difference is Cilic has looked much sharper when he’s been on, and he has that power serve that can get him out of trouble. Also, Cilic owns the head to head over Dimitrov quite clearly.



Source: sportschatplace.com