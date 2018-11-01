''Winter'' Action on Bulgarian Roads Begins From Today

Bulgaria: ''Winter'' Action on Bulgarian Roads Begins From Today

From November 1, the Traffic Police ''Winter'' Action begins in the whole country.

The action starts with inspections of cyclists and pedestrians, as well as the technical condition of cars for the winter season.

As of November 15, drivers should have changed tires to be adapted to winter conditions or their tread to be over 4 mm.

It will also check whether the headlamps are set correctly and that the windscreen wipers are in good condition.

If there is anything wrong, the fine would be BGN 50.


winter, roads, checks
