''Winter'' Action on Bulgarian Roads Begins From Today
Източник: pixabay
Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
It will also check whether the headlamps are set correctly and that the windscreen wipers are in good condition.
From November 1, the Traffic Police ''Winter'' Action begins in the whole country.
The action starts with inspections of cyclists and pedestrians, as well as the technical condition of cars for the winter season.
As of November 15, drivers should have changed tires to be adapted to winter conditions or their tread to be over 4 mm.
It will also check whether the headlamps are set correctly and that the windscreen wipers are in good condition.
If there is anything wrong, the fine would be BGN 50.
- » Bulgaria is Stepping Up to the Electronic Document Exchange
- » Deputy Prime Minister Valeri Simeonov Gives an Extraordinary Statement Regarding His Resignation
- » Drivers Will Not be Required to Show Their Electronic Vignette
- » Bulgaria’s Parliament Established a Cyber Security Council
- » Paid Parking Zone in Sofia will be Extended in Four Districts
- » Bulgaria Celebrates Day of National Enlighteners
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)