Bulgaria is Stepping Up to the Electronic Document Exchange

From November 1, 2018, the Bulgarian administration suspended the paper exchange of documents, the government press office announced. More than 700 central, regional and municipal structures are switching to fully electronic document flow between them.

The measure is expected to lead to increasing in the efficiency of administrative exchanges and, moreover, to save over 100 tons of paper per year, the Council of Ministers said.

Electronic document exchange is secure and is done in a controlled environment and the documents are secured with an electronic signature. This allows tracking the exact time of sending, receiving, and registering the document. This enhances the control of institutions both on the part of consumers and between administrations themselves.