Deputy Prime Minister Valeri Simeonov Gives an Extraordinary Statement Regarding His Resignation
Protests demanding the resignation of Simeonov on his words to the protesting mothers of children with disabilities - ''squeaky women" with "supposedly ill children", continue for а second week.
Deputy Prime Minister Valeri Simeonov gives an extraordinary statement right now at the building of the Council of Ministers, reported bTV.
The topic was not announced in advance.
Expect more details.
