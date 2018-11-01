Deputy Prime Minister Valeri Simeonov Gives an Extraordinary Statement Regarding His Resignation

Politics » DOMESTIC | November 1, 2018, Thursday // 11:18| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Deputy Prime Minister Valeri Simeonov Gives an Extraordinary Statement Regarding His Resignation archive

Deputy Prime Minister Valeri Simeonov gives an extraordinary statement right now at the building of the Council of Ministers, reported bTV. 

The topic was not announced in advance.

Protests demanding the resignation of Simeonov on his words to the protesting mothers of children with disabilities - ''squeaky women" with "supposedly ill children", continue for а second week. 




Expect more details. 

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: desabilities, Valeri Simeonov, resignation
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria