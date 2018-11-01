Two Men Detained with Skimming Devices in the Area of Danube Bridge 2

A mobile team of border police and customs officers seized a package of bank card sklimming devices transported by car to a country from Western Europe, the Ministry of Interior announced on 31st iof October, reports BNT.

The car was with a Bulgarian registration and two Bulgarian citizens travelled in it. It was stopped for inspection at about 10 am on the 27th of October at Danube Bridge 2. The passengers said they were going to work in an EU country. When the car was thoroughly inspected, customs officers found a suspicious package hidden in the dashboard.

The officers identified that there were 3 sets of ATM card slots equipped skimming bank card codes and other electronic components used for ATM skimming.

The two passengers were detained. Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated in Vidin (North Bulgaria).