Bulgaria’s Parliament established a Cyber Security Council with the Council of Ministers following the final adoption of the new Cyber Security Act. The chair of the council will be one of the Deputy Prime Ministers, who will be appointed by the Prime Minister, repors BNT.

The new law regulates the management of the cyber-security system. The members of the Council will be the Ministers of Interior, Defence, and Foreign Affairs, and a representative of the President designated by him by a decree.

The Head of State, the speaker of the Parliament and the Prime Minister will have the right to participate personally in the meetings of the Cyber Security Council.