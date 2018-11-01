Bulgaria’s Parliament Established a Cyber Security Council

Politics » DOMESTIC | November 1, 2018, Thursday // 10:31| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgaria’s Parliament Established a Cyber Security Council

Bulgaria’s Parliament established a Cyber Security Council with the Council of Ministers following the final adoption of the new Cyber Security Act. The chair of the council will be one of the Deputy Prime Ministers, who will be appointed by the Prime Minister, repors BNT. 

The new law regulates the management of the cyber-security system. The members of the Council will be the Ministers of Interior, Defence, and Foreign Affairs, and a representative of the President designated by him by a decree.

The Head of State, the speaker of the Parliament and the Prime Minister will have the right to participate personally in the meetings of the Cyber Security Council.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria