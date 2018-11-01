Paid Parking Zone in Sofia will be Extended in Four Districts

Politics » DOMESTIC | November 1, 2018, Thursday // 10:30| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Paid Parking Zone in Sofia will be Extended in Four Districts

From 1st of November, the green area for paid parking in Sofia will be extended by additional 5,500 spaces. The extension of the zone is made at the request of the citizens and is expected to ease parking, reports BNT. 

The new areas included in the green parking zone will be Gorni Lozenets, Krasno Selo, Oborishte and Vuzrazhdane. All the necessary road signs, markings and restraining pins are already in place.

The price of the green zone remains unchanged - 1 BGN per hour. Ther esidents of the area are required to have a vignette sticker worth 100 BGN per year. For a second car the price is 200 BGN and for third car it is 300 BGN.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria