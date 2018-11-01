Paid Parking Zone in Sofia will be Extended in Four Districts

From 1st of November, the green area for paid parking in Sofia will be extended by additional 5,500 spaces. The extension of the zone is made at the request of the citizens and is expected to ease parking, reports BNT.

The new areas included in the green parking zone will be Gorni Lozenets, Krasno Selo, Oborishte and Vuzrazhdane. All the necessary road signs, markings and restraining pins are already in place.

The price of the green zone remains unchanged - 1 BGN per hour. Ther esidents of the area are required to have a vignette sticker worth 100 BGN per year. For a second car the price is 200 BGN and for third car it is 300 BGN.