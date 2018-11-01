Bulgarian Energy Minister: Procedure for Investor Selection for Belene NPP is Nearly Ready

November 1, 2018, Thursday
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Energy Minister: Procedure for Investor Selection for Belene NPP is Nearly Ready

The procedure for the selection of an investor for the Belene NPP project has been developed, some minor details still need refinement, Energy Minister Temenuzhka Petkova told reporters after taking part in a meeting of the Energy Security Council at the Council of Ministers, Focus News Agency has reported.

If the Council of Ministers and the Parliament make no major recommendations or adjustments, there is no obstacle to launch the procedure by the end of this year, the minister said, adding that a procedure of this type usually takes months.

The parliament set October 31 as the deadline for the energy minister to develop the selection procedure and propose project structuring. In response to a question, the minister said there were no new candidates for the project.

