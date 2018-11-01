Bulgaria Celebrates Day of National Enlighteners

Bulgaria Celebrates Day of National Enlighteners

Today Bulgaria celebrates the Day of National Enlighteners, a feast for all pupils, teachers, students, academics, scholars, community centre workers, scientists and journalists. The day was first celebrated in Plovdiv in 1909. On this day the Orthodox Church pays tribute to the patron of the Bulgarian people, St. Ivan Rilski. On the Day of National Enlighteners we honour the work of all enlighteners, revival leaders and fighters for Bulgaria’s spiritual independence. The day was officially included into the national holiday calendar in 1922. In 1945, the celebration was abolished by the communist regime. The tradition was resumed in 1992 at the initiative of Prof. Petar Konstantinov.

