Maximum Temperatures in Bulgaria Today between 20° and 25°C
Society » ENVIRONMENT | November 1, 2018, Thursday // 10:15| Views: | Comments: 0
Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Today there will be low clouds or fog along the river valleys, in the lowlands and in Eastern Bulgaria. In the afternoon, the visibility will improve for some time and the clouds will break. Over Western and Central Bulgaria, there will be considerable high cloudiness during most of the day. Light to moderate wind from east-northeast. Maximum temperatures between 20°C and 25°C, in Sofia – about 23°C. This is the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, meteorologist Martin Slavchev told Focus News Agency.
- » For 1 Year, Air Pollution Has Led to the Premature Death of Over 14,000 Bulgarians
- » November will Begin with Sunny Days and Higher than Usual Temperatures
- » 250 Large Companies are Involved in the Fight Against Plastic Pollution
- » 60% of World's Wildlife has been Wiped out Since 1970
- » 5.3 Magnitude Quake Hits Western Greece
- » Mostly Sunny Today, with Temperatures in the Range of 24°C to 29°C
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)