Maximum Temperatures in Bulgaria Today between 20° and 25°C

Today there will be low clouds or fog along the river valleys, in the lowlands and in Eastern Bulgaria. In the afternoon, the visibility will improve for some time and the clouds will break. Over Western and Central Bulgaria, there will be considerable high cloudiness during most of the day. Light to moderate wind from east-northeast. Maximum temperatures between 20°C and 25°C, in Sofia – about 23°C. This is the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, meteorologist Martin Slavchev told Focus News Agency.