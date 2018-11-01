Maximum Temperatures in Bulgaria Today between 20° and 25°C

Society » ENVIRONMENT | November 1, 2018, Thursday // 10:15| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Maximum Temperatures in Bulgaria Today between 20° and 25°C

Today there will be low clouds or fog along the river valleys, in the lowlands and in Eastern Bulgaria. In the afternoon, the visibility will improve for some time and the clouds will break. Over Western and Central Bulgaria, there will be considerable high cloudiness during most of the day. Light to moderate wind from east-northeast. Maximum temperatures between 20°C and 25°C, in Sofia – about 23°C. This is the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, meteorologist Martin Slavchev told Focus News Agency.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria