Metropolitan Subway Won't Work During the Weekend

Metropolitan Mayor Yordanka Fandakova will inspect the construction of the third subway line.

Two stages of the metro line are currently under construction. Of the total length, which is 12 kilometers, 1/3 of it is already built.

It is expected that 5 new stops will be launched in the summer of next year (ie before the local elections) - from ''Patriarch Evtimii'' Blvd. to Krasno Selo neighborhood.

On Saturday and Sunday, the tunnel boring machine will work under the existing tunnels on line 1, so the subway between ''Serdika' station and the National stadium will be stopped and passengers will be served on buses on the ground, bTV announced.