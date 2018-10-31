Today THE FATHER Comes To National Theatre in Sofia

The Father by French playwright Florian Zeller comes to Bulgaria’s National Theatre beginning October 31, 2018 on select dates through December 31, 2018.”Father” is an absolute hit on the theater stages of New York, Paris, Berlin and London, reports TransmediumNews

The virtuous storyline follows the character of André / Vladimir Penev / into a world of multiple identities. 

For tickets and more information please visit https://nationaltheatre.bg/play/bashtata/

