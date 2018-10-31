Japanese Star Akiko Nakayama Returns to Sofia with a New Performance and Exhibition

The Japanese star who was in Sofia presenting her performance Alive Painting around this time last year is coming back. The reason is the great interest in the House of Cinema in December 2017 when the artist immersed the whole audience in stories, going through the whole spectrum of emotions to come out purified and still, reports TransmediumNews

Akiko Nakayama returns to the Bulgarian audience to stand on stage on November 8th at 9 pm in the House of Cinema with the musician E.U.E.R.P.I., who will create a sound environment, contributing to the performance and make it into a true abstract live cinema. 

This time, Akiko comes not only with a new performance, but also with a solo exhibition where we will see the “live paintings” frozen at the moment of action. The exhibition will be opened on Thursday, November 1st, on the Day of the National Enlighteners at 18.30 at the Arosita Gallery (12B Vrabcha Street). This is the first and only one-time exhibition of the Japanese star in Bulgaria and will stay for two weeks until November 14th.

