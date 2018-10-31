79% of Bulgarians Are Against Same-Sex Marriages
79% of the population of Bulgaria is against same-sex marriages. What do others in Europe think about this issue?
Sweden, Denmark, and the Netherlands are with the highest percentage of disapproval (88% -86%), followed by countries like Spain, Germany and France (77% -75%). Among the countries of Central and Eastern Europe, the issue is only approved in the Czech Republic - 65% of the respondents answered that they do not mind same-sex marriages. In all other countries in this region, disapproval is extremely high. For example, 59% of Poles, 74% of Romanians, 79% of Bulgarians, 84% of Bosnians and 85% of Lithuanians are against same-sex marriages.
And in Russia disapproval express 90% whole.
