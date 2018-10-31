Euro Area Annual Inflation Up to 2.2%
Euro area annual inflation is expected to be 2.2% in October 2018, up from 2.1% in September 2018, according to a flash estimate from Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.
Looking at the main components of euro area inflation, energy is expected to have the highest annual rate in October (10.6%, compared with 9.5% in September), followed by food, alcohol & tobacco (2.2%, compared with 2.6% in September), services (1.5%, compared with 1.3% in September) and non-energy industrial goods (0.4%, compared with 0.3% in September).
