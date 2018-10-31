''Winter'' Action on Bulgarian Roads Begins
Източник: pixabay
''Winter'' action begins from tomorrow despite the sunny weather. It is expected to announce the measures and control of the roadsahead in the winter months, reported bTV.
There will be mass control checks around the country.
The Traffic Police will check the condition of the tires, lights, wipers, including the window washer system.
