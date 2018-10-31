'Point, Line, Spot' Presents Works by Lithuanian Artist Sergey Seletskiy Today at New Bulgarian University

The famous Lithuanian painter Sergey Seletskiy visited Bulgaria with his exhibition "Point, line, spot" at the invitation of the Department of Fine Arts at the New Bulgarian University (NBU).

Sergei Selesky has long been involved with graphic design, but he calls himself a painter and an illustrator. He has many years of experience as a lecturer at the Vilnius Humanities University and the Belarusian Academy of Arts.

"We live in a world where the picture has lost its meaning and importance," said the artist, adding that such events, which gather young people to talk about art, are very important.

The exhibition will be in the NBU Museum today, October 31, 17.00h, and the entrance is FREE.