'Point, Line, Spot' Presents Works by Lithuanian Artist Sergey Seletskiy Today at New Bulgarian University
The famous Lithuanian painter Sergey Seletskiy visited Bulgaria with his exhibition "Point, line, spot" at the invitation of the Department of Fine Arts at the New Bulgarian University (NBU).
Sergei Selesky has long been involved with graphic design, but he calls himself a painter and an illustrator. He has many years of experience as a lecturer at the Vilnius Humanities University and the Belarusian Academy of Arts.
"We live in a world where the picture has lost its meaning and importance," said the artist, adding that such events, which gather young people to talk about art, are very important.
The exhibition will be in the NBU Museum today, October 31, 17.00h, and the entrance is FREE.
- » Japanese Star Akiko Nakayama Returns to Sofia with a New Performance and Exhibition
- » Bulgarian Culture Minister: Ministry’s Budget Increased by over BGN 19 Million
- » KISS Announce First 'End of the Road Farewell Tour' Dates
- » The Biggest Software Event in Bulgaria is Coming This Weekend!
- » Picture, Painted by Artificial Intelligence Sold For $ 432,000
- » Handmade Bazar, Short Films and Great People During 'Pave Art Fest' This Weekend in Sofia